"He don't wanna make the bet!" - Jake Paul frustrated with Hasim Rahman Jr. turning down challenge

For the first time in his career, Jake Paul won't be getting any extra action in his bout. 'The Problem Child' has a made a career off of scoring knockouts in the boxing ring. However, he's also made a killing out of the ring as he's put many bets on his fights.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer famously put $1 million on himself to defeat Ben Askren in March 2021. Following that, he had a tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley that August, which resulted in 'The Chosen One' getting a tattoo on his finger stating that he loves Paul.

The 25-year-old recently had a failed bet with promoter Eddie Hearn on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano bout earlier this year. In his career, Paul has had no issues finding any takers in regards to making a bet against him. However, this has changed for the first time.

Earlier today, Jake Paul held his first press conference for his upcoming showdown with Hasim Rahman Jr. The YouTube star offered two different bets to 'Gold Blooded'. Paul offered to put his Instagram handle as well as money on the line to which Rahman Jr. declined.

The boxer's refusal to bet upset Paul, who stated:

"He don't wanna make the bet! He's all tough with them big old arms. He's so big and strong! He's going to knock me out. I haven't fought anybody, but he won't make the f****** bet. P**** m********* out here."

Watch Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr.'s back and forth below:

Hasim Rahman Jr. promises to end Jake Paul's career

Hasim Rahman Jr. isn't around to make bets. He claims he's here to knockout 'The Problem Child'.

'Gold Blooded' is by far the greatest opponent that the YouTuber has faced so far. He's not just an established boxer, he's a heavyweight. In his career, Paul has never fought above cruiserweight.

Despite coming into the matchup as a surprising underdog, Rahman Jr. isn't fazed. Not just because of the opporutntiy, but because he's also not fazed by the opponent. The two have trained together, and the heavyweight isn't afraid of his foe at all.

At their press conference earlier today, the 31-year-old stated that he's ready to end the YouTuber-turned-boxer's career. At the presser, Rahman Jr. said:

“I’m giving Jake Paul the most credibility, but I’m here to end this facade that he’s calling a career.”

