Joe Joyce announces next fight date after stopping Christian Hammer, shows interest in Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Joe Joyce is now involved in the mix of the elite heavyweight division.

Promoter Frank Warren has revealed that Joyce will return to the ring on September 24 as he 'Watches the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch with heavy interest'.

The 'Juggernaut' has shared the ring with the kings of the division, including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at the amateur level.

Joyce will be patiently waiting to see the result of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk with the ambition to challenge the winner for the world titles. The heavyweight clash will take place on August 20 with the win holding the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts.

The 'Juggernaut' is the mandatory challenger for the winner.

Joe Joyce against Christian Hammer - Getty Images

Joe Joyce's history against Usyk and Joshua

Joyce fought Usyk as an amateur in the World Series of Boxing, where the Ukrainian won by unanimous decision. However, the Englishman has since expressed his confidence in a rematch against the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

The 36-year-old also has a history with Joshua, where they trained against each other in the team GB squad. The pair sparred on numerous occasions with footage of one of the bout recently leaking.

The video portrayed 'AJ' as being much more dominant, but Joyce has since come out to say that in other sparring contests he got the better of his fellow countryman.

Oleksandr Usyk would prove to be a hard night's work for Joyce, as was portrayed in their amateur careers. The Ukrainian outboxed Joyce to convincingly secure his victory and, although it was in 2013, Usyk has since continued to display his high-level skills.

Joshua has now been defeated twice as a professional with two different blueprints being displayed on how to defeat the former two-time champion. This would give the 'Juggernaut' a slight edge, while he himself is yet to be defeated in the professional game.

Watch Usyk vs. Joyce here:

