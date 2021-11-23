"My schedule is free in February" - Undefeated top-ranked heavyweight contender calls out Tyson Fury as Fury eyes return to the ring

Joe Joyce has reportedly been identified as the next opponent for Tyson Fury. After the WBC failed to book Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, it seems like 'The Gypsy King' will have to fight the undefeated prospect.

Joe Joyce, the seventh-ranked heavyweight in the world, recently called out Tyson Fury for a fight in February on Twitter.

"I have got lots of respect for @Tyson_Fury as a friend and as a fighter, but my schedule is free in February"

Joe Joyce made it known that although he has a lot of respect for 'The Gypsy King', he would love to take him on in the ring. Joyce last fought in July 2021 and is eyeing a return against Tyson Fury in February.

It is worth noting that Joe Joyce and Tyson Fury have crossed paths in the past. Joyce was one of Fury's sparring partners as the latter prepared for his rematch against Deontay Wilder. Speaking to iFL TV, Joyce said:

"We'll [himself and Tyson Fury] still be friends after the ring of the bell. It's a sport and it's a competitive sports with heavy punches being thrown. You know what you have to to and focus on the job at hand. You want yo beat your opponent. Not making it personal or anything, It's a contact sport. I have plenty of time and respect for Tyson Fury. He's a great guy and he's achieved a lot."

Is Dillian Whyte out of a potential fight against Tyson Fury?

As things stand right now, it looks certain that Tyson Fury's next opponent will not be fellow Englishman Dillian Whyte. Whyte has been the number one contender for a while and should be the WBC's mandatory challenge for Tyson Fury.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will not be ordered today. The WBC have stated at their convention that they cannot order the mandatory as their legal arbitration with Whyte is ongoing and must be resolved first. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will not be ordered today. The WBC have stated at their convention that they cannot order the mandatory as their legal arbitration with Whyte is ongoing and must be resolved first.

However, because of Dillian Whyte's ongoing legal battle with the WBC, the organization failed to order the highly anticipated Fury vs. Whyte bout. With Oleksandr Usyk booked to fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch, Joe Joyce is the only option left for 'The Gypsy King' if he wishes to stay active.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Tyson Fury and whether he'll eventually realize his dream of unifying the heavyweight division or not.

