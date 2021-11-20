Watch: Tyson Fury does brutal ab training to keep in shape even though WBC rules against mandatory defense vs. Dillian Whyte 

During this past week's WBC convention in Mexico, it was expected that Tyson Fury would be ordered to face his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. However, the boxing world was left hanging as the organization ruled against it.

Despite not being called upon to face Whyte next, Tyson Fury is training hard and keeping himself fit for any challenge that might prevail. Fury recently posted a video of his brutal ab workout with his father John Fury.

Tyson Fury is in no rush to get back into the ring as of now. His father has even suggested Fury hang up his gloves, though it appears that is not going to happen anytime soon.

Tyson Fury was given 30 days by the WBC to make a fight with Oleksandr Usyk for a unification bout. However, Anthony Joshua triggered the rematch clause against Usyk and that fight has been put back in the locker as well.

Tyson Fury will now likely have to face a lesser-ranked opponent in his homecoming fight if he decides to stay active. If not, Fury can wait around to make a fight with the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2 or even Dillian Whyte in the future.

Why did WBC not call for Tyson Fury to face his mandatory Dillian Whyte?

It was expected that the WBC would order Tyson Fury to face Dillian Whyte after Fury failed to book a fight with Usyk. However, the organization announced that it wasn't a possibility because of Whyte's ongoing legal battle with the WBC.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will not be ordered today. The WBC have stated at their convention that they cannot order the mandatory as their legal arbitration with Whyte is ongoing and must be resolved first. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will not be ordered today. The WBC have stated at their convention that they cannot order the mandatory as their legal arbitration with Whyte is ongoing and must be resolved first.

After years of holding the interim title belt, Whyte was fed up with the governing body and decided to take legal action against them. The case is currently ongoing and there have been no specifics released about it just yet.

With the case continuing and no timeframe given for the resolution, the WBC failed to order Whyte vs. Fury yet again. As things stand, it is very unlikely that the two will clash in the ring in the near future.

Edited by Jack Cunningham