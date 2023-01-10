Joe Joyce picks the tougher fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk 

Joe Joyce revealed in a recent iFL TV interview that he thinks Tyson Fury is the “harder fight” when asked to choose the tougher opponent out of 'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk.

Joyce claimed:

“They’re all tough at this level but I think Fury is gonna be the harder fight. He’s bigger, he can hit harder probably and he’s a switch hitter as well. So, it’s gonna be tough man.”

The WBO interim heavyweight champion also said he would “love to be” ringside for Fury vs. Usyk, which is tipped to take place in the Middle East. However, ‘The Juggernaut’ noted that he’ll be “In Vegas training” as part of his new fight camp, set to start this month.

The undefeated British boxer also responded to Fury’s claim that he would fight him after Usyk if he beats the Ukrainian in March:

“Yeah I actually appreciate it from Tyson, he’s calling me out and wants to fight. Makes the change, doesn’t it? From a lot of other boxers. So yeah, ratings. Soon as he beats up Usyk or if Usyk doesn’t want it, he says he’ll fight me, it’s exciting to hear that.”

Catch the full interview below:

Fury faced off opposite Usyk after his victory over Derek Chisora. Fury also called out Joyce soon after, claiming that if the Ukrainian “doesn’t want it," he and Joyce can “do wembley” next.

Joe Joyce’s knockout power

Joe Joyce (15-0-0) is no stranger to stopping his opponents, with 14 of his 15 victories in the squared circle coming via either TKO or KO.

The No.5 contender in the heavyweight division boasts a 93-percent KO rate as a result and has knocked out notable opponents, including Carlos Takam and Daniel Dubois in his climb towards the top of the rankings.

Boxing in Manchester - Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker

Joyce’s most recent KO of Joseph Parker in Manchester showcased the power of 'The Juggernaut' in its entirety. Parker was caught with a powerful left hook to the head by the 37-year-old heavyweight and did not make it back to his feet in time for the count.

Tyson Fury, who was ringside for the heavyweight fight, spars Parker regularly and was seen reacting to the devastating knockout.

Joe Joyce is set to return to action with a bout against a top-15 opponent in either February or March 2023, another fight in the summer potentially awaiting him.

