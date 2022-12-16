Joe Joyce will make his return in March against someone in the top 15.

'Juggernaut' has been out of action since a knockout victory over Joseph Parker in September. The win was by far the biggest of the Olympian's career as he moved to 11-0 since turning professional.

With the victory, the 37-year-old made it clear that he was a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division. Following the bout, Joyce was reportedly in talks to face Tyson Fury. However, 'The Gypsy King' wound up facing Derek Chisora in a December trilogy matchup.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion wound up defeating 'Del Boy' by a tenth-round knockout, retaining his title in front of both Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk who were in attendance. Following the main event, 'The Cat' entered the ring for a face-off with Fury.

For his part, Joyce is aware that he won't fight Fury next, as he's likely to face Usyk. However, the former Olympian is still plotting his return and has revealed he will fight again in March.

Discussing his return in a recent interview on Sky Sports, he stated:

"A good fight, top 15 or so for February or March while certain fights need to take place. Meanwhile, I'll have a fight, and then a big fight against Fury in the summer. Let's do that."

Watch his comments below (7:05):

Joe Joyce discusses the faceoff between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

While the faceoff between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk made headlines, it made Joe Joyce uncomfortable.

After 'The Gypsy King' easily dispatched Derek Chisora, 'The Cat' and 'Juggernaut' made their way into the ring. Joyce's involvement in the whole ordeal is commonly forgotten, as he was barely acknowledged by both men.

MC @UtdMicah Tyson Fury face to face with Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce Tyson Fury face to face with Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce https://t.co/4ifEIcSd14

Nonetheless, the faceoff quickly went viral. For his part, Fury was slinging insults and being loud, as is tradition. While Usyk kept his normally stoic demeanor and didn't take it too seriously.

Joe Joyce has now discussed his side of the altercation. During his interview with Sky Sports, the heavyweight remarked that the situation was incredibly awkward for him. It was made even worse considering that he sat next to Usyk during the main event.

He stated:

"I mean, I like Usyk I see him around and I'll have a chat with him, he actually has quite good English. But it was kind of awkward. I'm sitting next to him, and like, do I talk to him? I just ended up watching the fight."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk sitting next to each other ringside at Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III… Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk sitting next to each other ringside at Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III… https://t.co/9cTthnY6Nv

