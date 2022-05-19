"I thought Bivol had a great chance" - Joe Smith Jr. wasn't shocked by Canelo Alvarez's loss

Joe Smith Jr. was not among those shocked by Dmitry Bivol's upset victory over Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican superstar moved back up to 175 pounds earlier this month to face the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion. Alvarez entered the bout as a massive favorite over Bivol, but it didn't show on the fight night. Instead, the champion put on a boxing clinic.

Bivol dominated the contest across the 12 rounds. He easily established his jab and landed blistering combinations that left no doubt as to who was the winner at the end of the bout. Bivol wound up retaining his title via unanimous decision.

The result shocked much of the boxing world, as Alvarez was such a big favorite. However, it didn't shock fellow Light-Heavyweight Champion Joe Smith Jr. The WBO champion discussed Bivol's upset earlier this month on The DAZN Boxing Show.

When asked if he was surprised by the result, Smith Jr. responded in the negative. He echoed a sentiment from Oscar De La Hoya that it was a style issue for Alvarez. Smith Jr.vand said:

"I thought Bivol had a great chance to win the fight. Canelo is used to facing aggressive guys, constantly trying to knock them out and coming forward. Bivol is not that kind of guy, he’s going to pick his shots and move, I pictured the fight the way it went."

Joe Smith Jr. faces Artur Beterbiev next month

While Dmitry Bivol's Light-Heavyweight showdown with Canelo Alvarez is complete, there's still another big fight on the horizon in the division.

Next month, there will be a title unification at 175 pounds, as WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. will take on WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev. The winner of the bout will hold three of the titles in the division, and will be set for a date with Bivol.

Smith Junior's respect for Bivol likely derives from his 2019 loss to the Russian. In that outing, 'The Irish Bomber' was easily outpointed en route to a wide decision loss. Despite that defeat, he rebounded to earn gold and is set for a huge fight with Beterbiev.

While many see the two Russians as the best in the division, Smith Jr. feels he belongs in the conversation. On The DAZN Boxing Show, he said:

"I believe at this point I’m ready to face the best. I believe I am one of the best and can beat a lot of the best."

