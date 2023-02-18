John Fury gave an interview with Donagh Corby of All Out Fighting and revealed his admiration for Jake Paul and the entire YouTube boxing community.

While speaking about the upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia between his son Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, 'Big' John Fury said he believed that the two boxers ’could be friends' after the bout and that he thought Jake Paul is very good at his job:

“Jake Paul is very good at his job by the way, he’s very good. But I’m having a game with him like he’s having a game with me, remember that. I’m an old experienced guy in this field. I like the kid, I like him and his brother, I like ‘em all, I like YouTubers, they bring good stuff, don’t they?”

The Fury patriarch further elaborated about how much he enjoys influencer boxing matches:

“It gives me more of a thrill than conventional boxing, because it’s different, and people like different don’t they? I love that side of it."

John Fury has been Tommy Fury’s trainer since the start of his younger son's boxing career. He has been in 'TNT's' corner for almost all of his professional bouts, but was unable to travel to the States for Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor due to his criminal record.

’TNT' is 8-0 in all professional boxing fights and competes in the cruiserweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Jake Paul’s father invites John Fury and Tyson Fury to his house for Christmas and Thanksgiving

Greg Paul, the father of Jake and Logan Paul, extended an invitation to Tyson and John Fury to come over to his house for Christmas and Thanksgiving. However, he made sure to exclude Tommy Fury in his invite. During an episode of 'Top Rank Real Time', Greg Paul stated:

"I like Tyson Fury. The dad's kind of a punk and a bully but I like his energy. Tommy is straight up a p***y. But here is my offer. Tyson and the dad are welcome to come to ours for Christmas and Thanksgiving when we are together. Tommy, I'm afraid you are going to have to stay at home because your wife will not want you to be here."

This was followed by Jake Paul saying in the background that Tommy Fury is “not invited." 'TNT' and Jake Paul will have a chance to settle their differences live on Top Rank ESPN+ pay-per-view when they face off in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

