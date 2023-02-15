Tommy Fury reveals plans to retire if he loses to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has revealed that he plans to retire should he lose his upcoming bout with Jake Paul on February 26th in Saudi Arabia.

The fight between the two undefeated boxers is scheduled for 8 rounds in the cruiserweight division and will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is also a WBC cruiserweight championship bout between Badou Jack and Ilunga Makabu. The entire card will be broadcasted by Top Rank ESPN+ pay-per-view, BT Sport box office, and DAZN PPV.

Tommy Fury is the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and is currently 8-0 as a professional boxer. Jake Paul rose from the ranks of the social media influencer boxing circuit, defeating the likes of former UFC stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Both Fury’s brother and father have publicly said that if ‘TNT’ cannot beat Jake Paul, he should retire from boxing. The British fighter himself agreed to their statements in a recent interview with TalkSport, where he said he “would not belong in the ring” if he couldn’t beat Jake Paul, he said:

“If I can’t beat Jake Paul I don’t belong in the ring.”

He also elaborated that Paul’s knockout power should be ineffective with him:

“If he caught me, I’d probably just laugh to be honest. Because I’ve been used to being hit by heavyweights and Olympic gold medallists, world champions and whatever, so Jake Paul – a little kid from Disney – what’s he going to do? I’ll let him hit me, I’m not interested, I’ll put my hands up and let him tee off at me like a five-year-old is hitting me."

Tommy Fury guarantees that he will show up for Jake Paul fight

(L-R( Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off at Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde

Fans have been skeptical of whether Tommy Fury will show up for the fight on the February 26 date as he has withdrawn twice previously, and Fury has issued a statement assuring the public that he will be present on the night. He said in an interview with MirrorFighting:

“At the end of the day, everyone's going to have an opinion, let them think what they're going to think. I will be there bright and early in Saudi Arabia, ready for this. There's no worries of me not showing up to this fight”

The Brit even spoke of the previous two cancelations not being in his control and that he will be in Saudi Arabia for the fight this time for sure, he elaborated:

"The two previous fights that didn't go ahead were completely out of my hands, they had nothing to do with me whatsoever. What happened is what happened, but I am fit, I am conditioned, I'm here, I'm ready and I will be in Saudi don't worry about that."

