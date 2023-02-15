"We're ready to get the job done" - Tommy Fury planning on having entire family in attendance for fight against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury is planning on making his fight with Jake Paul a family occasion.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since his clash with Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte last April. On the night, both brothers captured dominant wins. The younger prospect won a lopsided decision, while the heavyweight champion knocked out 'The Body Snatcher'.

That night was just another chapter in the long history of Fury dominance. The family is coached by John Fury, a former heavyweight in his own right. Meanwhile, 'The Gypsy King' is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, while cousin Hughie Fury is also a top contender in the division.

The next chapter of the story will be written later this month in Saudi Arabia. This time, it'll be Tommy Fury in the lead role, as he's expected to finally fight Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' was scheduled to face the Brit on two prior occasions.

While the light-heavyweight contender will be sharing the ring with the YouTuber, he plans to make it a family event. In an interview with The Sun, Tommy Fury stated:

“Everybody’s going to be out in Saudi. We’re coming with everybody. Tyson’s going to be there, all my brothers, everyone you’re used to seeing on fight night on the cameras on TV, they’ll all be there with me in Saudi Arabia. We’re all here, we’re all as one team and we’re ready to get the job done."

Tommy Fury reveals plans to retire with loss in return

Tommy Fury will retire if he loses to Jake Paul later this month.

The clash between 'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' is a long time coming. They were previously slated to fight on two prior occasions, with the Brit withdrawing from both contests.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has continued to rack up wins. Despite making his debut in January 2020, Paul already holds wins over MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Whenever the two were first scheduled to fight in 2021, Tommy Fury was a massive favorite. Two years later, the odds have flipped, and most, including names like Eddie Hearn, are picking Paul to win.

If the Brit suffers the first loss of his career against Jake Paul, don't expect to see him again. In an interview with The Sun, Fury admitted:

“Yes, 100 percent, yeah. Definitely. If I can’t beat Jake Paul, I don’t belong in the ring.”

Poll : 0 votes