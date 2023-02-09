WATCH: Jake Paul has face-off with Derek Chisora after Tommy Fury skips presser

Jake Paul was forced to get creative after Tommy Fury skipped their press conference earlier today.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are currently slated to fight later this month in Saudi Arabia. The pair will headline a pay-per-view on ESPN+, with names such as Badou Jack and Ilunga Makabu on the undercard as well.

While the matchup has a lot of hype thanks to the pair's lengthy feud, there's still a feeling in the air that the fight won't happen. The reason is that Paul and Fury have been scheduled on two prior occasions, with both fights being canceled.

The Brit was ultimately to blame for both cancelations. Their first booking for December 2021 was canceled due to Fury suffering an injury, with their subsequent August bout also being pulled due to visa issues.

That shaky feeling likely wasn't aided by Tommy Fury skipping the press conference earlier today. Despite not having his opponent being there, Jake Paul continued with the presser and was forced to get creative.

At the end of the press conference, the YouTuber decided to have a face-off with Derek Chisora. 'Del Boy' is currently one of the best heavyweights on the planet but isn't scheduled for the card later this month. Why Chisora was there is unknown, but Paul seemed thankful.

See the staredown between Paul and Chisora below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul facing off with Tommy Fury's poster and then with Derek Chisora after Tommy did not attend their press conference in Saudi Arabia today…



George Warren speaks at Jake Paul's press conference

George Warren spoke on Tommy Fury's behalf at Jake Paul's press conference earlier today.

While many fans are worried that 'TNT' might pull out for the third time, the Brit has warned fans that's not the case. Fury even stated prior to today that he wasn't planning on attending the presser due to training.

Tommy Fury @tommytntfury Jake Paul @jakepaul twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tommy Fury is scared. Told my team he can’t make the kick-off press conference next week in Saudi Arabia because he needs more time to train. Thought you said you wouldn’t even have to train to fight me? You and your papa scared. #MikePerry Tommy Fury is scared. Told my team he can’t make the kick-off press conference next week in Saudi Arabia because he needs more time to train. Thought you said you wouldn’t even have to train to fight me? You and your papa scared. #MikePerry twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The press conference can wait until I get to Saudi Arabia you fool. I’ll be there on the 16th. 3 weeks and it’s over you big stiff sweaty goth🤣 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… The press conference can wait until I get to Saudi Arabia you fool. I’ll be there on the 16th. 3 weeks and it’s over you big stiff sweaty goth🤣 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

While his fighter couldn't make the press conference, George Warren was in attendance. The veteran promoter is currently representing Tommy Fury and tried to explain why he wasn't at the presser earlier today.

During the press conference, the promoter apologized for the Brit's no-show. Warren also noted that Fury is currently in training and is looking great. He stated:

"Everything we are hearing from camp is that he is looking excellent in the gym. He sends his apologies for not being here in person, he is dealing with a private and personal matter at the moment. Make no mistake, he will be here in due time to publicize and promote the event. We are planning to bring him in around 10 days before the event."

See his comments in the video below:

