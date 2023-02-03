Oscar De La Hoya sees Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou as a "mega event" should the fight between the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the former UFC heavyweight titleholder take place.

Francis Ngannou, now a free agent after his contract with the UFC ran its course, has repeatedly expressed interest in getting in the ring with Tyson Fury.

The Cameroonian was seated ringside at Fury vs. Whyte last April, where 'The Gypsy King' defended his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte with 90,000 in attendance at Wembley. The MMA fighter was also seen inside the ring with Fury and even gave some interviews to the media about a potential 'super-fight'.

Oscar De La Hoya seems to be in full support of the fight being made but expects the British fighter to be the favorite. He said in an interview on The MMA Hour:

“Fighters like [Ngannou], I think he can hang in there for a few rounds. If it’s a boxing ring, he obviously can hang in there for a few rounds, but Tyson Fury is a guy who grew up boxing. That was his thing and that’s his sport. Huge advantage for Fury. Obviously, if it was in a cage it would be a whole different story. [Ngannou] would tap him out or whatever, kick him and knock him out in 30 seconds. Totally different sports."

Furthermore, De La Hoya stated that the fight would be “great for both sports”:

“But I think it will be great for both sports. I think it will be great for boxing because it will be a huge fight. It will be a mega event like when [Mike] Tyson was fighting. You had all that hype behind these big events and fights. It would be that big."

Check out the Fury-Ngannou face-off video and De La Hoya's interview below:

Tyson Fury talks Francis Ngannou fight in recent interview

Tyson Fury showed up to a media day with his half-brother Tommy Fury to promote Fury vs. Paul and was ringside when the two undefeated fighters squared off at Beterbiev vs. Yarde.

Tyson Fury at Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

‘The Gypsy King’ spoke about the fight with Francis Ngannou and if that’s still an option for a future fight. He said in an interview with BT Sport:

“Again I just feel like these people just say they wanna fight me to get their name in the papers and there’s no substance behind it. Because if there is, come over, tell us how much money you want, let’s get a deal done and let’s fight."

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship is currently in negotiations, with the fight reportedly scheduled to take place on April 29 this year. Negotiations for a fight with Francis Ngannou will presumably begin after the undisputed bout.

Check out Fury's interview with BT Sport below:

Poll : 0 votes