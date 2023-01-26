Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is arguably one of the biggest fights in the sport right now. Thanks to their long-running rivalry, there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the bout as well.

It is worth noting that the fight is reportedly set for April 15th. However, the fight is yet to be officially announced as the final negotiations are still underway. Speaking about the same during a recent interview with ES News, Oscar De La Hoya assured fans the fight would indeed happen:

"Everybody is on the move. We have the contract...It's getting close and coming from me, i can tell you that this fight is going to happen, April 15th."

Ryan Garcia is coming off an emphatic knockout victory over Javier Fortuna in July 2022, which took is perfect professional record to 23-0. On the flipside, Gervonta Davis was seen in action earlier this month against Hector Garcia in Washington D.C. as he improved his record to 28-0 with a dominant TKO victory.

Oscar De La Hoya claims Ryan Garcia has what it takes to be great

During the same interview with ES News, Oscar De La Hoya heaped his praise on Ryan Garcia while suggesting that he has what it takes to be great.

As mentioned earlier, 'KingRy' has an undefeated record of 23-0, however, he has not faced anyone like Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his career so far and his brute power is something that could potentially prove to be too much for Garcia as the two prepare to enter the ring on April 15th.

Ahead of Garcia's fight against Gervonta Davis, Oscar De La Hoya offered him a piece of advice. The former boxing world champion suggested that 'KingRy' needs to stay focused and believe in himself:

"Stay focused, stay focused. He has what it takes to become great. Stay focused, believe in your talent, believe in yourself. You have a short window, a short window because a fighter's career is short. You have that window to make all the money in the world you want and to create a legacy for yourself. That's it."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes