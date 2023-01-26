Ryan Garcia is gearing up for a mega fight against his long-time rival, Gervonta Davis.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, 'KingRy' received precious advice from his promoter and former world champion Oscar De La Hoya. While the fight is yet to be officially announced, the two are most certainly set for a fight on April 15 later this year.

During a recent interview with ES News, Oscar De La Hoya was asked to give advice to the undefeated fighter ahead of arguably the toughest test of his career. The former world champion replied by suggesting that Garcia should stay focused and believe in his talent:

"Stay focused, stay focused. He has what it takes to become great. Stay focused, believe in your talent, believe in yourself. You have a short window, a short window because a fighter's career is short. You have that window to make all the money in the world you want and to create a legacy for yourself. That's it."

Watch the interview below:

Ryan Garcia believes he will beat Gervonta Davis in two rounds

Gervonta Davis will be walking into his fight against Ryan Garcia as a considerable favorite. However, 'KingRy' doesn't seem to be buying into that popular belief and is pretty confident in his ability to beat 'Tank'.

In a recent interview on The Joe Pomp Show, Garcia was asked to give his prediction for the fight. Interestingly, 'KingRy' came up with a bold prediction suggesting that he would beat Gervonta Davis within two rounds.

Moreover, Ryan Garcia claimed that 'Tank' has never faced adversity in his career, and that could be his biggest disadvantage:

“I say I'll beat him in about two rounds. Part of me knows that I am just better than him... But my main thing is that I don't think he's really ever understood adversity in a professional ring in his career. I think he's always had an understanding that nothing can go wrong because of the talent he's facing. I don't think he's felt any risk in the ring."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes