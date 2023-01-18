Ryan Garcia and social media influencer-turned-boxer KSI recently had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter following the Brit's win against FaZe Temperrr.

KSI took on Temperrr at the OVO Arena Wembley in London this past weekend. While 'JJ' was the favorite going into the bout, he made a statement by knocking out Temperrr just two minutes into the first round of the fight.

Following his emphatic victory, KSI spoke about how Jake Paul is his end goal and wants one more fight before taking on 'The Problem Child'. However, Ryan Garcia was quick to suggest that the Brit would get knocked out by Paul.

This certainly did not sit well with 'JJ', who in turn responded by suggesting that Gervonta Davis would knock Garcia out. Ryan Garcia didn't have any of it and claimed that he was willing to bet on the outcome of both of those fights:

"Down to bet that you’d get flatlined by Jake and I’ll beat Tank. Whatever you want to put up. Sadly you’ll never fight him."

Take a look at Ryan Garcia's tweet below:

Jake Paul speaks on KSI's win over FaZe Temperrr

The British YouTuber's biggest rival and his potential future opponent Jake Paul was quick to react to his knockout win over FaZe Temperrr. 'The Problem Child' tweeted:

"I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me."

Take a look at the tweet below:

It is worth noting that Jake Paul and 'JJ' have been arch rivals for a while now. The two share a clear disregard for each other and have been quite vocal about wanting to settle their dispute inside the squared circle.

While Paul has been quite active since 2020, the Brit was absent from the boxing ring for nearly three years before making his comeback in August 2022. However, following his return, 'JJ' has been quite vocal about wanting to fight 'The Problem Child'.

Moreover, the Brit has now claimed that he will fight once again this year before taking on Jake Paul. It will be interesting to see if and when the fight happens.

