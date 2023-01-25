Tyson Fury has revealed in an interview with SecondsOut how he plans on helping his half-brother and fellow British boxer Tommy Fury get ready for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

When asked how 'The Gypsy King' plans to help his brother prepare for the bout, he said:

“Yeah, I’m going to put a blonde wig on, and I’m gonna chat absolute bollocks [nonsense] everyday in the gym. Just to get him going”.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion also confirmed the recent rumors of the match between his brother and the Youtuber being a done deal and an announcement is “imminent." Fury added:

“Yeah, year of the big fight action. Tommy and Jake have got it going on, there’s an imminent announcement coming up for that as well. We’re almost over the line with that and we should be announcing that quite soon. But I’m not gonna announce it because they’ve gotta do that themselves.

The former ‘Love Island’ contestant and YouTuber have been linked to a bout set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Feb 25th, confirmed by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. Both fighters are currently undefeated and will hope to make the fight happen early this year, after failing to make the fight twice previously in December 2021 and August 2022.

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul

The fight is likely to happen on February 25th in Saudi Arabia, as per ESPN and numerous other sources. The two undefeated fighters will face off in a 10-round bout. The fight is most likely to take place at Cruiserweight or Light Heavyweight given Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s respective weight classes.

Paul's last fight was a unanimous decision victory (77-74,78-73,78-73) against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, while 'TNT' took on Rolly Lambert in an exhibition fight in November 2022.

Tyson Fury once again spoke of the fight and set his expectations for his brother. ‘The Gypsy King’ expects a knockout, as he told TalkSport:

"It's gonna be fun and I expect Tommy to chin him. And if he doesn't, he can stay in Saudi Arabia."

Check out the full video below

Poll : 0 votes