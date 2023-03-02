John Fury calls out Jake Paul to honor the double or nothing wager they shook on ahead of fight

John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury, has asked Jake Paul to honor their double-or-nothing deal.

Going into the fight, the stakes were high for both men. While 'The Problem Child' wanted to earn some credibility by beating a real boxer, the Brit had his family name on the line. To make things more interesting, Paul proposed a bet to Fury just days leading up to the fight.

The two men shook on a deal where if Tommy Fury was able to beat Jake Paul, he'd get double his guaranteed purse. On the flip side, if he didn't, he'd get nothing. However, Fury's camp did not sign the contract and failed to make the deal official.

However, with Tommy Fury beating Paul this past weekend, his father has called out 'The Problem Child' to honor the deal. In a message posted on his social media, John Fury stated:

"You lost the fight, we had a deal in front of millions of people worldwide, I expect you to honor that deal. You owe us some money. Don't come back to me with contracts and all that bull crap.'I'm a Gypsy I can't read and write properly."

John Fury tells Jake Paul to "pay up" after his double or nothing bet with Tommy Fury…

Jake Paul claims Anderson Silva was tougher than Tommy Fury

'The Problem Child' was handed his first defeat as a pro-boxer this past weekend at the hands of Tommy Fury. While Paul has faced MMA legends like Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva in the past, it was his first real test against a professional boxer, and he fell short.

However, the 26-year-old believes that his defeat to 'TNT' was self-inflicted and had nothing to do with Fury's ability. In a recent episode of B/S with Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' suggested that he was sick for four out of the nine weeks in the camp.

While further claiming that Tommy Fury wasn't great and Anderson Silva was tougher than him, Paul said:

"I was sick for four weeks of this nine-week camp. Jet lagged for another week. What's p***ing me off is that it had nothing to do with him. He wasn't that great at all. I think Anderson Silva was tougher than him."

Watch his comments in the video below:

