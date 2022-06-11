"He's going to go where the dollars are" - Johnny Nelson on the rumors surrounding Anthony Joshua and DAZN

Anthony Joshua is expected to clash with Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch for the world heavyweight titles that he lost to the Ukrainian in September last year. Questions remain over who will get the broadcasting rights in the UK as the rumor mill continues to turn.

The Sun has reported that 'AJ' will remain with promoter Eddie Hearn, further fueling the idea that he is on his way to DAZN. Johnny Nelson admitted in a recent interview with iFL TV that although it would be a "shame", he would still watch Joshua's fights:

"If that is true [AJ moving to DAZN], then I totally understand he's going to go where the dollars are. Listen, if DAZN have done that and he's made the decision, that's, as far as he is concerned, what's financially better for his career. With prize fighters, that's what you're going to do - what's best for you. So if the rumors are right it's a shame. But you know what? I'll still watch the fights." (6:06)

If his time with Sky ends, 'AJ' can look back on a fruitful relationship with the sports broadcaster, during which he claimed the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles on two occasions.

Anthony Joshua looks to capture a third world heavyweight title in his third fight

After losing his last bout against the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, Anthony Joshua is angling for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this summer. The hope for the Brit is to overturn his defeat and capture his third reign with the unified world titles.

Usyk outclassed the former Olympian during their September bout, earning a "Unanimous Decision" victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was only Usyk's third fight at heavyweight, having defeated Chazz Witherspoon and Dereck Chisora to earn his title shot.

Anthony Joshua will want to repeat his Saudi Arabia heroics in 2019, where he regained the titles he had lost earlier the same year to Andy Ruiz Jr. Third time's a charm, they say.

