Jose Aldo vs. Floyd Mayweather: What do we know about the negotiations so far?

Floyd Mayweather is coming off an exhibition bout against reality TV star Aaron Chalmers. The bout took place at the O2 Arena in London this past weekend and ended with no decision as the fight went the distance.

Interestingly, before entering the ring against Aaron Chalmers, 'Money' was already in negotiations for his next exhibition bout. As per reports, Mayweather is bound to take on former UFC champion Jose Aldo in an exhibition bout later this year.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’ mmafighting.com/2023/2/10/2359… Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’ mmafighting.com/2023/2/10/2359… https://t.co/eRLqJOlpUK

According to Andre Pederneiras, the manager and coach of the former UFC champion, Jose Aldo is close to finalizing a deal for a fight against Floyd Mayweather.

During an interview with Sherdog, he revealed that the negotiations are in the advanced stages and the fight is most likely to take place in Abu Dhabi. He said:

"Negotiations are really [in the] advanced [stage]. We hope to have the contract signed before Aldo's next fight with Jeremy Stephens on April 1. We don't have a month decided yet but we already know that the fight will take place in Abu Dhabi."

Floyd Mayweather might have suffered a broken hand against Aaron Chalmers

As mentioned earlier, Mayweather returned to the boxing ring this past weekend against reality TV star Aaron Chalmers. As expected, the bout was rather one-sided as 'Money' toyed around with Chalmers for the majority of the eight rounds.

While Aaron Chalmers didn't inflict any harm on Floyd Mayweather with his punches, he could've caused a broken hand to 'Money' while blocking one of his punches. After the bout, Mayweather revealed that he hurt his left hand during the fight and even feared that it was broken. He said (H/T Boxing Scene):

“We razzle, we dazzle. I hurt my hand actually. [It was] when I was breaking with the hook. A lot of people don’t know, when I was breaking with the hook, that’s boxing language. I hurt my left hand, bad. It could be broken. We’re not worried. I’m still able to use the left. You have to use the jab to set everything up. He was tough. He can take everything on the chin.”

Watch the highlights of the Mayweather vs. Chalmers bout below:

Poll : 0 votes