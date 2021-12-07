'I'd knock out Cruz, no?'- After both suffered losses this weekend, Joseph Diaz faces Twitter backlash for stating he'd dominate Isaac Cruz

The top stars in the lightweight division were once again in action this past weekend as Devin Haney locked horns with Joseph Diaz and Gervonta Davis took on Isaac Cruz.

The favorites, Haney and Davis, were able to overcome their respective opponents. However, it looks like Haney's opponent Joseph Diaz is on the hunt for a new challenge after coming up short.

Despite losing out to Haney, Diaz is confident of knocking Isaac Cruz out. 'JoJo' took to Twitter to share the same and tweeted:

"I'd knock out Isaac Cruz no [cap emoji]"

Take a look at Joseph Diaz's tweet below:

Joseph Diaz @JosephDiazJr I’d knock out Isaac Cruz no 🧢 I’d knock out Isaac Cruz no 🧢

Both Joseph Diaz and Isaac Cruz lost their respective fights, but it is worth noting that Cruz put in a much better performance against Gervonta Davis than what Diaz did against Devin Haney.

'JoJo' received a ton of backlash for his tweet. Take a look at some of the responses below.

𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖓 @ed_sharen_ @JosephDiazJr Isaac Cruz is more powerful, strong and a better fighter than Devin Haney. If you can't even knocking down Haney, how come you want to knock out Isaac Cruz? @JosephDiazJr Isaac Cruz is more powerful, strong and a better fighter than Devin Haney. If you can't even knocking down Haney, how come you want to knock out Isaac Cruz?

It seems like the majority does not agree with Joseph Diaz's statement.

Isaac Cruz was able to take Gervonta Davis the full 12 rounds, which is very rare. Before the fight, Davis had heard the final bell only once in his pro-boxing career, but Cruz was able to break his knockout streak.

What is next for Joseph Diaz?

After suffering a unanimous decision loss against Devin Haney, Joseph Diaz has a steep ladder to climb before he can get another title shot. Although 'JoJo' seems to have challenged Isaac Cruz on Twitter, it is unlikely that the two will square off in the ring anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see who Joseph Diaz fights next as he attempts to get back to winning ways.

