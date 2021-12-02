'A lot at stake for me' WBC 150-pound champion Devin Haney speaks candidly about the importance of this weekend while chasing unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. 

Devin Haney is set to take on Joseph Diaz this weekend on December 4th. While his fight against 'JoJo' is undoubtedly the biggest test of his career so far, the WBC champion is tipped to take on George Kambosos next if he wins.

Even though Devin Haney is a massive favorite going into this fight, he is aware of the fact that anything can happen in boxing. Especially after looking at how Teofimo Lopez collapsed against George Kambosos.

While recently speaking to Boxing Social, Devin Haney spoke about his preparations for the fight, where he said:

"I pushed myself in camp and I'm happy that it's finally here. It's a huge opportunity for me as well, it's a lot at stake for me. So much is going on in the lightweight division and I'm happy that I get a chance to showcase everything I'm made of."

Devin Haney is aware that he's carrying a lot of baggage heading into the fight and a lot of expectations as well. Haney is considered to be one of the best in the lightweight division and after looking at what happened to Lopez last weekend, the 23-year-old phenom is determined to prove his dedication to the sport.

If Devin Haney gets past 'JoJo', a fight with George Kambosos to unify all the belts of the division seems unavoidable.

Devin Haney speaks about Teofimo Lopez

During the same interview with Boxing Social, Haney commented on Teofimo Lopez and his loss to George Kambosos last weekend.

"I was saying that something was off about him. He looked like he wasn't really focused about the fight. He said my name before the fight, before he even said Kambosos' name. So, it showed in the fight."

Watch Devin Haney's full interview with Boxing Social below:

Since his loss last weekend, Teofimo Lopez has been criticized for looking past George Kambosos and Devin Haney seems to agree. Haney was called out by Lopez prior to his fight with Kambosos. Interestingly, both fighters even shook hands to confirm the bout. Needless to say, that fight is certainly off the table after his loss.

