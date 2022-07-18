"Rahman drops his hands too much and gets tired" - Joseph Diaz claims Hasim Rahman Jr stands no chance against Jake Paul 

Joseph Diaz has declared that Jake Paul will easily defeat Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6. Diaz is not impressed with Rahman Jr's defensive skills and claimed that he lacks stamina.

'The Problem Child' and Rahman Jr. will clash at Madison Square Garden in what many believe is the toughest fight of Jake Paul's career. Paul chose 'Gold Blooded' as a replacement after his original opponent Tommy Fury pulled out for the second time.

Rahman is coming off of his first professional career loss at the hands of James McKenzie Morrison. The son of the legendary Hasim Rahman was stopped in the fifth round after leading on all judges scorecards. Rahman Jr. now has a record of twelve wins and one loss.

When asked about who'd win, here's what Diaz said:

"Jake Paul. Hasim Rahman drops his hands too much and gets tired. That's easy work."

Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a sensational sixth-round knockout victory over former UFC Champion Tyron 'T-Wood' Woodley. Unlike Rahman, 'The Problem Child' is still unbeaten with a record of 5-0.

After Diaz, Rolando Romero doubts Hasim Rahman Jr's odds against Jake Paul

Jospeh Diaz is not the only professional boxer who is backing 'The Problem Child' to emerge victorious against Rahman Jr. Rolando Romero expressed his belief that Paul will win convincingly.

"Jake Paul gonna f*** him up. Same way I f***** up the other Rahman brother. The Rahman brothers are bums that live off their daddy's legacy."

It remains to be seen if Paul proves Diaz and Romero right by dominating Rahman. 'Gold Blooded' is the first established professional boxer that 'The Problem Child' will face. His opponents were initially YouTubers and then he knocked out a basketball legend Nate Robinson. He stopped real mixed martial artists- Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, in spectacular fashion.

Rahman is the biggest opponent that Paul has ever shared the ring with. The Baltimore boxer has weighed over 210 lbs in all of his previous bouts.

Paul was heaviest against 'Funky' Ben Askren when he weighed-in at 191.5 pounds. Rahman has a 'size advantage' over Jake, something the younger Paul brother has never had to overcome. How do you think this fight will play out? Tell us in the comments.

