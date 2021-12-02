"I feel like I'm at my prime right now"- Is former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. being overlooked ahead of his defining bout with Devin Haney?

Devin Haney is set to take on the biggest challenge of his career in the form of Joseph Diaz this Saturday, December 4.

Heading into the fight, Haney is a massive favorite, as would be expected. However, the threat Diaz brings to the squared circle should certainly not be overlooked.

In a sport where anything can happen at any given moment, no opponent should be taken lightly. That's especially true after seeing what happened to Teofimo Lopez in his fight against George Kambosos last weekend.

'JoJo' is 29 years old and has been a world champion at super featherweight, as well as featherweight. Diaz is now hunting for gold in a third weight class and believes he is in his prime right now.

In a recent clip shared by Golden Boy Promotions on Twitter, Joseph Diaz said:

"I'm on to bigger and better things. I know that I just gotta take care of this guy and just focus on what's next. This is just the beginning, I feel like at my prime right now."

Take a look at the video posted by Golden Boy Promotions on Twitter below:

Golden Boy @GoldenBoyBoxing



Watch "Level Up 🗣 "This is just the beginning, I feel like I'm in my prime right now." @josephdiazjrWatch "Level Up #HaneyDiazJr " tonight on Facebook Watch at 6pm PT. 🗣 "This is just the beginning, I feel like I'm in my prime right now." @josephdiazjr Watch "Level Up #HaneyDiazJr" tonight on Facebook Watch at 6pm PT. https://t.co/dFjqbqJakR

Joseph Diaz is certainly a man on a mission. Unfortunately for him, he is set to take on one of the best lightweights in the world right now.

The spotlight is undoubtedly on Devin Haney at the moment, who is chasing a unification bout against George Kambosos.

Can Joseph Diaz produce an upset and beat Devin Haney?

Joseph Diaz is a very skilled boxer in his own right, having been a world champion in two different weight classes. However, it is worth noting that Devin Haney is still undefeated and arguably holds a better resume than Diaz.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The odds are certainly stacked against Diaz but anything can happen in boxing. If 'JoJo' manages to get the better of Devin Haney come Saturday night, it will be yet another huge upset in the lightweight division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard