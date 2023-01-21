Joseph Parker dismisses MMA transition, reveals surprising future plans in different sport (Exclusive)

Joseph Parker told Sportskeeda he doesn't intend to make a transition to MMA, but he does have his eyes on another sport after boxing.

Parker has a big weekend ahead of him as he battles Jack Massey. It will be a chance for the former WBO Heavyweight Champion to achieve redemption after he lost to Joe Joyce in 2022. Massey is no small-fry either, having previously held the IBO Cruiserweight title.

Parker is looking to re-assert himself atop the heavyweight throne he originally lost to Anthony Joshua in 2018. But it's safe to say that the landscape has changed ten-fold since he was champion. Especially with an influx of cross-over talent entering the world of boxing, such as YouTubers like Logan and Jake Paul. Perhaps even former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou could be set for a transition to professional boxing after departing the UFC.

When Sportskeeda asked Parker if he himself had any plans to cross over into another combat sport like MMA, he declined. He did, however, jovially declare he would try out for New Zealand's international rugby team.

"Not sure martial combat. Maybe I'll go try out to play for the All-Blacks. New Zealand rugby team," Joseph Parker said.

Joseph Parker boasts an impressive boxing record having only suffered defeats to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Joe Joyce. He has 30 wins to his credit with 21 coming via knockout.

Joseph Parker also recently said he thinks Tyson Fury would be a harder fight than Oleksandr Usyk

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think we're far off from announcing it. It's basically just a couple of things behind the scenes we're just trying to get sorted. News is pretty imminent now." [ @SecondsOutLive Frank Warren on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: "I don't think we're far off from announcing it. It's basically just a couple of things behind the scenes we're just trying to get sorted. News is pretty imminent now." [@SecondsOutLive]

Focusing back on his goals within the world of boxing, Parker shared who between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury would be the hardest fight for him. While Usyk is the WBA Super, IBO, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titleholder, Fury is the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

He admitted that every fight is difficult at their level but inched Fury ahead of Usyk for his larger stature and punching power.

“They’re all tough at this level but I think Fury is gonna be the harder fight. He’s bigger, he can hit harder probably and he’s a switch hitter as well. So, it’s gonna be tough man.”

Usyk came to Heavyweight from Cruiserweight, where he was also the Undisputed World Champion. Fury has always been known for his larger stature, especially riffed on by the 'Gypsy King' to get under the skin of the likes of Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

How do you think Joseph Parker would fare as a rugby player?

