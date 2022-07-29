"I'm not a gatekeeper" - Keith Thurman prepared to show he's still a contender in return

Former welterweight champion Keith Thurman has hit back at the idea that he's a gatekeeper.

'One Time' has been out of the ring since his unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios this past February. The victory ended a near three-year hiatus for the former champion, as he took a lot of time off following his loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

The 33-year-old is currently preparing for a return to the ring. One thing is for sure ahead of his next bout: the former welterweight titleholder believes that he's still a top contender in the division and is not a stepping stone for a young fighter at 147 pounds.

Keith Thurman discussed his plans to return to the ring in an interview with BoxingScene. The 33-year-old was defenitive in his stance that he's still fighting for gold at his age, and he has no plans at doing anything other than fighting for titles.

“These young guys need to know, Keith Thurman is not a gatekeeper. If they try to find out, they’ll learn that the gate is welded shut.”

See Thurman's interview with BoxingScene below:

When will Keith Thurman return to the boxing ring?

Keith Thurman originally hoped to return to the ring this summer, but it seems that's not on the cards anymore.

Following his victory over Mario Barrios earlier this year, 'One Time' called for a matchup with either Terence Crawford or Errol Spence. Neither fight has come to fruition as the two sides are expected to face off later this year.

As to who Thurman could fight next, he's previously spoken about a possible fight with Erislandy Lara. That bout, too, hasn't been made, and there are seemingly no current talks ongoing between the two sides.

Speaking to BoxingScene, Thurman discussed when he could return to the ring. The former welterweight champion admitted that at this stage, he'd be willing to take somewhat of a tune-up fight just to stay active and fit in a second outing this year.

Discussing his plans for the rest of 2022, Thurman said:

“I was willing to take a lesser fight just to get back in the ring. But as long as I fight two times this year, that will have to be good enough. Get back in October, then hopefully pick up some momentum and have a 12-month span where we’re fighting three times. It will be easier when I get back my title.”

