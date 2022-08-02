"I beat that boy with bone spurs" - Keith Thurman previews possible rematch with Danny Garcia

Keith Thurman believes a rematch with Danny Garcia would go the same way as the first.

Last Saturday night, 'Swift' picked up a huge win over Jose Benavidez Jr. via majority decision. The bout was his first since 2020 and immediately put him back in title contention. The win was also his debut at 154 pounds.

Following the victory, Garcia expressed interest in a possible rematch with Thurman. The two previously faced off in March 2017 in an absolute war. That night at the Barclays Center in New York City, 'One Time' defeated 'Swift' via split decision in a welterweight title unification matchup.

After hearing the callout, Keith Thurman wasted zero time in responding. The 34-year-old discussed Garcia in an interview with BoxingScene — there, he kept the door open for a second meeting between the two former champions.

However, Thurman doesn't believe that the rematch will go any differently than the first outing. In an interview, the former welterweight titleholder revealed that he won their first matchup with bone spurs, declaring that he would do even better when healthy.

In the interview, Thurman stated:

“I'm too pretty, I'm too blessed. Danny Garcia can never pass the Keith Thurman test. I beat that boy with bone spurs. You see, I wasn't even at my best. Look man. My IQ is even higher, his feet are slow like a flat tire. Be careful of what you wish for, you silly Philly boy. This is not a game, it's not Street Fighter, but I will still hit you with that yoga fire.”

See Thurman's interview below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Thurman: Danny Garcia Can Never Pass This Test, I Beat That Boy With Bone Spurs dlvr.it/SVsPg1 Thurman: Danny Garcia Can Never Pass This Test, I Beat That Boy With Bone Spurs dlvr.it/SVsPg1 https://t.co/5ukiopyST8

When did Keith Thurman fight last?

Keith Thurman is coming off a decision win over Mario Barrios in February.

'One Time' faced off with 'El Azteca' on Fox Sports pay-per-view earlier this year. The bout was intended for the former welterweight champion to shake off the rust, as he hadn't fought since his loss to Manny Pacquiao in July 2019.

Thurman wasted zero time making an impact as he battered Barrios en-route to the decision victory. Following the bout, he called out many big names in the division, including champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Sadly for Thurman, those two are likely set for a showdown later this year, leaving him on the outskirts of the title picture for now. Given this dynamic, a rematch with Danny Garcia makes a lot of sense for both fighters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far