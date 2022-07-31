Danny Garcia wants to fight Keith Thurman or Erislandy Lara next

Danny Garcia has stated that he would like to fight either Keith Thurman or Erislandy Lara next.

Garcia produced a phenomenal performance against Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday night in what was his debut at 154lbs. The former two weight-division world champion outboxed Benavidez Jr. to capture a majority decision victory.

However, the contest was highly competitive and one judge even scored it a 114-114 draw.

'Swift' previously fought Thurman back in 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Philadelphia boxer lost a close 12-round split decision to give up his WBC Welterweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Lara is currently the WBA Middleweight Champion and it is plausible that Danny Garcia could challenge the Cuban-American in a bid to become a three-division world champion.

At the post-fight press conference, Garcia confirmed that he would like a lucrative bout next against a household name.

"I want to fight Keith Thurman again. I think that will be big, and even Lara [Erislandy] because he has a WBA middleweight belt. He said he'll fight me at a catchweight. So those fights interest me."

Erislandy Lara is open to fighting Danny Garcia at 155lbs

Lara recently expressed that he would be open to fighting Danny Garcia at a catchweight of 155lbs, and would put his WBA Middleweight Championship on the line.

The Cuban-American has competed at 154lbs for the majority of his career. Therefore, it is plausible that Lara would be able to drop down in weight to face Garcia. 'The American Dream' famously took on Canelo Alvarez back in 2014 at 155lbs and lost a controversial split decision.

At 39 years old, Lara is at the twilight stages of his career. A bout with Garcia is arguably one of his last lucrative opportunities before he decides to hang up his gloves.

Garcia, 34, is also considered past his prime after participating in 40 professional contests with a record of 37-3. However, it remains to be seen if he can make an impressive run at 154lbs before retiring.

