"It’s my time to rise back up" - Keith Thurman puts out an open letter ahead of Mario Barrios showdown

Keith Thurman is less than a week away from his highly awaited comeback fight. After almost three years away from the ring, Thurman is looking to return with a bang and put the whole division on notice. 'One Time' has made it clear that he is not here for a paycheque. He wants to be champion again and he will challenge for the title if he can overcome Mario Barrios.

#BlackHistoryMonth Former unified welterweight champion @keithfthurmanjr —whose father is African American and mother is Polish Hungarian—reflects on what it was like growing up in a biracial home and offers a message of pride and unity. Former unified welterweight champion @keithfthurmanjr—whose father is African American and mother is Polish Hungarian—reflects on what it was like growing up in a biracial home and offers a message of pride and unity.#BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/1c1SNezc7o

On February 1st, at the start of Black History Month, Keith Thurman penned an emotional and inspiring letter for his fans. In it, Thurman talks about African Americans who have made a difference in society. Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, George Washington Carver, are some of the examples he listed.

Keith Thurman expressed his gratitude for all he has thanks to the sacrifices made by those who came before him. Here's what Thurman said:

"It’s my time to rise back up. I always go into fight week with a whole lot of passion. Fundamentally, I look forward to getting in the ring and doing my job. Seeing the fans. Hearing the people roar. And, all the things attached to fight week, including a terrific meal after I get off the scale."

"Fight week is the last week but it’s not the end. It’s not over until its truly over. When the performance is said and done, and our hand is held high, the journey is complete. This is my time – our time – to continue the example that our ancestors set for us."

Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas give their predictions for Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios

Some top welterweights from past and present recently weighed in on the upcoming Thurman vs. Barrios matchup. Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas gave their predictions for the fight.

Porter believes that Keith Thurman still has what it takes to pull off a win against Barrios. Although he knows Thurman will play a safe and measured game, he wants to see the power and aggression that made Thurman the champion. Danny Garcia, on the other hand, had a different reason for picking Thurman as his favorite to win and called Thurman out for a fight.

'Swift' believes Thurman vs. Garcia II is what the fans are asking for and he plans to deliver. Before that, 'One Time' has to get past Barrios.

