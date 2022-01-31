"That's a wrap" - Keith Thurman completes training camp for Mario Barrios fight

Keith Thurman is ready for his comeback fight. After a hiatus from the ring for almost three years, the former Unified Welterweight Champion of the world is looking to get back to winning ways. He will take on former WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario Barrios on February 5th at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'One Time' says he is back on track and will look to get a title shot after taking on Barrios. However, Barrios is no pushover. He fought valiantly in his last fight against Gervonta Davis and displayed grit and determination as well as boxing skills. Barrios is unusually tall for a Welterweight and is able to use his height and reach to keep his opponents at a distance.

Ahead of 'One Time's highly awaited title fight, he updated his fans on his training camp as he heads to Vegas less than a week away from his fight.

Here's what Thurman said:

"That’s a wrap for camp … ready to roll to Vega$! #OneTime #TeamThurman #ThurmanBarrios"

Take a look at his tweet:

Thurman should realize that the division is not the same since he last fought. In his last fight against Manny Pacquiao, Thurman put on a valiant effort but was simply no match for the speed and movement of 'PacMan'. After such a long break from boxing, it is very unlikely that Thurman will be back to his best and in shape to challenge for a belt after just one tune-up fight.

Lennox Lewis warns Keith Thurman of the 'real dangers' of ring rust

Former two-time Lineal Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis has warned Keith Thurman of ring rust.

Here's what Lennox Lewis said:

"Keith Thurman's spent a while off from boxing and certain things that he wants to do may not come immediately and he's gonna have to work for a few rounds to get it right. Ring rust is definitely a thing that boxers have to deal with and when you haven't been in the ring for even over a year, you can't be just all of a sudden great in the ring.'

Take a look at the interview:

February 5th is the day of reckoning for 'One Time' as he looks to put the Welterweight division on notice. Mario Barrios, on the other hand, is looking to derail the Keith Thurman comeback hype train.

