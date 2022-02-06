Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios full card results

Keith Thurman took on Mario Barrios in his highly anticipated comeback match at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. For Barrios, it was his first fight at welterweight. His opponent, 'One Time', is a veteran who was looking to make an impact in his first fight back. For Thurman, a loss would derail his hopes of challenging for the belt again.

In the co-main event of the evening, former four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz took on Keenan Carbajal. This was Cruz's first fight since his loss to Gervonta Davis in October 2020. For Keenan Carbajal, this was the biggest fight of his career and he was looking to cause an upset. Cruz, on the other hand, was the heavy favorite going into this fight.

Another great fight on the card was the unbeaten rising super welterweight Jesus Alejandro Ramos taking on Vladimir Hernandez. The two clashed in a 10-round super welterweight matchup as Ramos looked to solidify himself as a contender in the division.

Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios results

Keith Thurman def. Mario Barrios via unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 118-110)

'One Time' dominated the majority of the fight as he used his speed, power and movement to control the fight. Thurman wobbled Barrios on at least three occasions in the fourth round. Although Barrios is taller than Thurman, 'One Time' looked much bigger than him in size, probably the best shape he has been in.

Leo Santa Cruz def. Keenan Carbajal via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

@record_mexico GRAN REGRESOLeo Santa Cruzderrota por Decisión Unánime 100-90 a Keenan “Bedo’’ Carbajal GRAN REGRESO 🔥🔥🔥🥊Leo Santa Cruz 🇲🇽 derrota por Decisión Unánime 100-90 a Keenan “Bedo’’ Carbajal 📹@amantedelbox111 @record_mexico https://t.co/d1eoo13biP

Leo Santa Cruz is back to winning ways after a small hiatus from the ring. Cruz had not fought since October 2020 but there were no signs of ring rust as he dominated his opponent. Cruz had to fight through accidental headbutts to claim a unanimous decision victory.

Jesus Ramos def. Vladimir Hernandez via sixth-round knockout

Jesus Ramos put up an impressive performance against Vladimir Hernandez as he walked through some heavy artillery early on to stun his opponent. He kept the pressure up, forcing a stoppage in the sixth round.

Luis Nery def. Carlos Castro via split decision (94-95, 95-94, 96-93)

Luke Santamaria def. Abel Ramos via unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 98-92)

