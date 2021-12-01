“Incredible placement!” - Conor McGregor praises Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz

Conor McGregor has words of high praise for boxing star Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz. In response to a video of Davis’ thunderous knockout of Santa Cruz, McGregor highlighted the young pugilist’s incredible shot placement.

‘The Notorious’ also tagged the Twitter account of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand in the tweet. On his official Twitter account, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion stated:

“Just incredible placement! @ProperWhiskey”

Gervonta Davis faced Leo Santa Cruz in October of last year. The fight saw ‘Tank’ knock Santa Cruz out cold with a left uppercut. Davis’ sixth-round KO victory saw him retain the WBA (Regular) lightweight title and win the WBA (Super) super featherweight title.

Following his win over Santa Cruz, Gervonta Davis faced Mario Barrios next in June of this year. Davis secured yet another impressive stoppage, defeating Barrios via TKO in round 11. ‘Tank’ thereby captured the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title.

Gervonta Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Isaac Cruz next on December 5th. Davis is promoted by retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather. The 27-year-old is currently regarded as one of the top stars representing Mayweather Promotions.

On that note, Conor McGregor, too, is no stranger to Floyd Mayweather, albeit not as a protégé but as an opponent. The MMA megastar crossed over to the sport of professional boxing for his epic ‘money fight’ against Mayweather in August 2017.

Despite a valiant effort in what was his professional boxing debut, Conor McGregor came up short in his bid to defeat ‘Money'. The Irishman was beaten by Mayweather via TKO in round ten of their bout.

Conor McGregor looks to return to his winning ways after suffering multiple setbacks in 2021

Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 this January. While McGregor emerged victorious via first-round TKO in their first encounter back in 2014, he ended up losing to ‘The Diamond’ via second-round TKO at UFC 257.

‘The Notorious’ then faced Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July. The fight ended with Conor McGregor losing via first-round TKO after suffering a gruesome leg injury. McGregor has been working on his recovery ever since and has vowed to return stronger than ever.

The UFC legend has indicated that he could return by mid-2022. Conor McGregor also revealed that he’d like to face whoever holds the UFC lightweight title when he returns to the octagon. McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be confirmed.

