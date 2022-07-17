"Chisora can kiss my a**"- Tyson Fury says he will punch Dereck Chisora in the face 

Tyson Fury has slammed Dereck Chisora and claimed that he will punch the veteran in the face if he sees him in person. Fury acknowledges that they were on amicable terms but is annoyed that Chisora keeps betting against him.

Fury and Chisora have shared the ring on two previous occasions. Their first meeting was in 2011 at Wembley Arena, where 'The Gypsy King' captured a 12-round unanimous decision.

The pair met again in 2014 at the ExCeL Arena in London Docklands. This time Fury won more convincingly and forced 'War' to retire on his stool in the 10th round.

Watch the fight highlights of Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora 2:

Here's what Fury said in a recent interview with talkSPORT:

"Me and Dereck Chisora used to be buddies. As soon as I have a fight, he goes, 'I'll pick the other guy.' So Chisora can kiss my a** and if I see him, I'm gonna punch him in the face… I've busted you two times and I'll do it again you little sucker."

Check out Michael Benson's post:

However, it's hard to tell where their relationship stands at the moment. The 38-year-old former heavyweight title challenger famously partied with 'The Gypsy King' after Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

[📽️ Sheesh Chigwell/ Derek Chisora rocking up to Tyson Fury's celebrations today after saying he'd "bet his house" on Dillian Whyte…[📽️ Sheesh Chigwell/ @DerekWarChisora Derek Chisora rocking up to Tyson Fury's celebrations today after saying he'd "bet his house" on Dillian Whyte…[📽️ Sheesh Chigwell/@DerekWarChisora] https://t.co/vk1CmKmvm4

Dereck Chisora believes Anthony Joshua will defeat Tyson Fury

A potential reason for Tyson Fury's bitterness towards 'War' could be Chisora's belief that Anthony Joshua will defeat 'The Gypsy King'.

Here's what Chisora said in a past interview with talkSPORT:

"I'll go with AJ... AJ's power punch is unbelievable... If AJ fights Fury, AJ has got to go on him straight away, blast him out. He can't box him. If he boxes him, we lose the fight. He has to fight him. If you give Fury time on the ball, you're in trouble."

Watch the full interview:

Joshua is scheduled to rematch Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. There is speculation that Fury may come out of retirement to face the winner to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Meanwhile, Chisora recently captured a 12-round split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev. A trilogy between him and Fury is unlikely, unless 'The Gypsy King' comes out of retirement and wants a tune-up fight before fighting for the undisputed title.

