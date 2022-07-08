Kubrat Pulev vs. Derek Chisora net worth comparison - Who is richer in 2022?

The highly anticipated heavyweight rematch between Kubrat Pulev and Derek Chisora is set to be a huge event. Both men's careers and net worth have changed dramatically since their first meeting in 2016.

Derek Chisora, who is 38 years old, holds a net worth of $5 million, according to Wealthy Genius. The Englishman is one of Britain's biggest draws due to his relentless and action-packed fights.

The Brit has gained a lot of his financial success through his boxing career but has gone on to invest in his own farm as well. His farm is located just outside of North London and has many animals such as horses, cows, chickens and pigs.

Chisora has headlined many pay-per-view events for Sky Sports in recent years, including fights with former WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker. 'War' secured a payment of just under $3 million for his first meeting against the New Zealander, as well has 40% of the pay-per-view share.

Kubrat Pulev's net worth is over double his opponent's at $11 million, according to Sporting Free. This is again due to the financial success of his boxing career, including a payment of $4 million against Anthony Joshua.

The Bulgarian's fight against Joshua generated between 600,000 and 700,000 pay-per-view purchases. He also earned $1.2 million against Wladimir Klitschko and $1.5 million against Hughie Fury.

View Chisora on his farm here:

How much will Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev earn in their rematch?

The media team will have no regrets when they look at the impressive build-up to the rematch. Chisora and Pulev have added a lot of excitement to their fight which will likely encourage a lot of pay-per-view buys.

When the pair first fought in 2016, the Zimbabwe-born fighter earned a guaranteed $500,000 with a pay-per-view split of 50%. Pulev also earned 50% of the pay-per-view purchases but was paid double Chisora's guaranteed payment.

The rematch will earn both men a much higher sum of around $4-4.5 million, according to Surprise Sports.

Watch Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 1 here:

