Former rivals and YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Logan Paul are teaming up for an Australian tour. The rivals-turned-friends have their own hydration company called PRIME, which is essentially in competition with the hydration brand Gatorade and comes in a variety of flavors.

The pair fought twice, once in an amateur boxing match and the other in a professional fight. The first fight was a majority draw, with two judges scoring the bout 57-57 while the third had it 58-57 in favor of the Englishman.

In their rematch and professional boxing debuts, Logan Paul and 'JJ' fought for six three-minute rounds. In the end, 'The Nightmare' emerged victorious with a split-decision victory over the older Paul brother.

KSI and Logan Paul are currently on good terms, appearing on each other's podcasts and teaming up for an energy drink company.

The Brit recently tweeted:

"Me and Logan [Paul] are going [to] Australia in February. This is going to be nuts"

After their second bout, Paul had just one exhibition match with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. KSI, on the other hand, has forged a successful boxing career much like Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul.

The English YouTuber turned boxer has an amateur boxing record of 1-0-1, an exhibition record of 3-0, and a professional record of 1-0.

PRIME Hydration: The dreamchild of KSI and Logan Paul

The English and American YouTubers managed to turn their competitive rivalry into a thriving partnership through their hydration brand called PRIME. The brand includes a range of drinks, from sports and energy drinks to cocktail mixes.

The announcement of the hydration brand and company was made on January 4, 2022. PRIME drinks are manufactured by Congo Brands, a business owned by Max Clemons and Trey Steiger.

Here's what Paul said about his collaboration with his UK counterpart:

"I like the kid a lot. We've had, like, parallel careers pretty much our whole lives. In my eyes, it was inevitable that we came together at one point. I think we're at that intersection right now - in a positive way, you know? Not beating the sh*t out of each other, which we've done twice now on two separate occasions. But this time, we're going to come together."

