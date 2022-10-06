What is KSI's professional boxing record?

KSI's professional boxing record currently stands at 3-0 with two knockouts.

'The Nightmare' currently stands as one of the most famous influencer boxing stars today. He first made his debut in an amateur bout in February 2018, against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller. The Brit easily won with a third-round knockout.

Following that victory, the British star called for a showdown with Logan Paul and got his wish. In a subsequent amateur bout, the two YouTubers fought to a six-round majority draw. With a result like that, the two had to have a rematch.

For the second outing, both men turned professional. In the first pro contest of his career, KSI scored a split-decision win after six rounds of back-and-forth action. Following the win, he decided to take some time off in favor of doing music and focusing on business opportunities

In August this year, the 29-year-old decided to return to action at the O2 Arena in London, England. Upon his return, the YouTuber wanted to do something unique and fight twice in one night.

In the first bout of the evening, KSI scored a second-round knockout over the footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz. Following that, he headed to the main event, where he scored a third-round stoppage of professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda.

Not a bad night at the office for 'The Nightmare'.

When will KSI fight next?

KSI's next fight isn't set as of now, but the goal is for him to return in January.

Following his spectular August 27th event that saw him claim two wins in one night, 'The Nightmare' called out seemingly every notable influencer boxer. Andrew Tate, Slim Albaher, Tommy Fury, and the winner of the following month's showdown between AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom.

While the callout was entertaining and dramatic, the 29-year-old hasn't shown any indication of who he will fight next. Both Albaher and Fury have both already booked their next bouts, shrinking the list of possible opponents for the British star.

The opponent might not be known, but we do know that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has stated that he will return to the ring in January. He's also indicated that the card will take place in the United States. Beyond that, the undercard is already filling out.

Friend-turned-foe Logan Paul is reportedly already set for the co-main event. While his opponent also isn't set, 'The Maverick' is reportedly targeting a showdown with Dillon Danis or Andrew Tate. With names like that, KSI's return card is shaping up to be a fantastic show.

Poll : 0 votes