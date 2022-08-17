"Fight him after me" - KSI challenges Jake Paul to try to beat Ivan Nikolov in lesser time than he can

KSI (full name: Olajide Olatunji) wants to have a fun challenge with his longtime foe Jake Paul.

'The Nightmare' is set to return later this month on DAZN pay-per-view from the O2 Arena in London, England. It will be his first bout since his November 2019 decision victory over Logan Paul.

The Watford-native was originally set to face Alex Wassabi in the headliner. However, the American withdrew and was promptly replaced by former professional footballer, Brandon Scott — better known as Swarmz.

Earlier today, the 29-year-old made a massive announcement. On his YouTube channel, the star announced that he will have two fights on August 27. He will first fight Swarmz, and should he be deemed medically fit to continue, he will then take on professional boxer Ivan Nikolov. The Bulgarian journeyman currently holds a professional record of 3-16-2.

During the announcement video, the British YouTuber decided to take a shot at his longtime rival Jake Paul. The two have been going back and forth on social media for the past few months. During the video, 'The Nightmare' challenged 'The Problem Child' to beat Nikolov quicker than he does later this month.

He stated:

"Jake Paul, before you pipe up, why don't you fight [Nikolov] after me? We can do a little challenge together: see if you can beat him in a quicker time than I can. Obviously, ignore the fact that I'm fighting two people in the same night. Don't worry about that — you're not built like me."

Watch KSI's challenge to Jake Paul in the video below:

Will KSI fight Jake Paul?

Presently, KSI is expected to fight Jake Paul sometime next year.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Problem Child' have been discussing a fight for years now. After the Brit defeated Logan Paul in November 2019, he seemed very close to booking a fight with the younger Paul brother.

Talks between them bolstered after 'The Problem Child' knocked out Ali Loui Al-Fakri — also known by YouTube personality, AnEsonGib — in January 2020. The two even had an in-ring staredown after the finish. However, that's the only time they've shared the ring in their careers.

After that bout, the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the Brit decided to focus more on creating music rather than fighting. Meanwhile, Paul racked up knockouts over established combat sports names such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

However, KSI is set to return to boxing later this month. With his return looming, he's gone back and forth with Paul several times on social media. On Twitter, the two agreed to a showdown at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. in 2023.

ksi @KSI



Let’s run it bitch. Jake Paul @jakepaul



Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…



You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr twitter.com/KSI/status/155… Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr twitter.com/KSI/status/155… As of today in boxing you’re better.Let’s run it bitch. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… As of today in boxing you’re better.Let’s run it bitch. twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

