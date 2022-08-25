"Sky is the limit" - KSI has aspirations of potentially boxing Conor McGregor in the future

KSI believes he can do anything in boxing, including fighting Conor McGregor.

'The Nightmare' is set to return to the ring this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The YouTuber-heavy event is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, with the 29-year-old as the headliner.

The Brit is in the opening fight as well. In a rare move, the YouTube star is set to open the event with a clash with former footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz. If successful, the Watford-native will face professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda in the main event.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has stated that his goal is to do something that has never been done before on Saturday by fighting twice. That motivation to break expectations and go beyond the normal mold of an influencer goes beyond this weekend.

In an interview with MensHealth, KSI discussed his future moves in boxing. The 29-year-old has made it clear that, in the short term, his goal is to win his two fights and then beat Jake Paul down the line at Wembley Stadium.

However, his goals go beyond that. In regards to his boxing future, the sky is the limit. In the interview, he stated:

“[After fighting Jake Paul] It could be Conor McGregor. For me, the sky is the limit. And then once I reach the sky, my attitude is: let's reach the stars.”

KSI discusses his dream opponent

In his interview with MensHealth, KSI revealed who his dream opponent is.

When it comes to influencer boxing, 'The Nightmare' has been cast aside as one of the top names for a long time. While he was out of action, many other big names, such as Logan Paul and Jake Paul, have received a lot of big fights.

The aforementioned brothers have scored boxing matches with names such as Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tyron Woodley. Seeing those contests, as well as the praise for 'The Problem Child', led the British star back to the sport.

However, he doesn't care about fighting professional boxers or MMA fighters. Instead, he wants Jake Paul, and the 29-year-old has gone as far as stating the YouTuber is his dream opponent.

In the interview, KSI stated:

"I want Jake Paul. That's why I've come back. Everyone thinks he's sick. Everyone thinks he's the GOAT, and I'm here to expose him and show everyone he's not as good as he thinks he is. I'm going to show everyone that I’m the greatest YouTube boxer of all time."

