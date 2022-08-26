WATCH: KSI reveals why he is fighting two opponents in one night 

KSI has explained why he's going to be fighting two opponents on Saturday.

'The Nightmare' is set to return to action on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The YouTuber-heavy boxing card will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view and will be the Brit's first outing since his win over Logan Paul in 2019.

The 29-year-old's return to action will be unorthodox, similar to his entire boxing career. For his comeback fight, the British star will be fighting not one, but two opponents this weekend.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will open up about the event against Swarmz, a former footballer turned rapper. If successful, the YouTube star will then proceed to the main event and face professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda in a three-round affair.

The decision to fight two boxers in one night is rare and unprecedented in influencer boxing. Now, at the kick-off press conference earlier today, KSI has explained why he's making the return to fight the two men.

At a press conference, the YouTube star stated:

"Me fighting Swarmz, I thought it wasn't enough. I was like, alright, Swarmz, I'll probably get rid of him in one round... So yeah, I thought me fighting Swarmz wasn't enough. I thought it was cute that he made a diss track."

See his comments below:

KSI reveals why he returned to boxing

KSI returned to boxing for one reason, and one reason only, to fight Jake Paul.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Problem Child' have been going back and forth over the last few months about a possible matchup between the two. The two were initially supposed to have dueling events this month, but Paul's return against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled.

In turn, the 25-year-old offered to step-in and fight his British foe this month. However, the fight didn't come to fruition, as the Watford-native stated that the matchup deserved a longer build-up and a fight at Wembley Stadium.

That goal of a fight at Wembley Stadium with Paul was the reason why KSI returned to boxing. In an interview with MensHealth, the 29-year-old explained that it was his dream fight.

He stated:

"I want Jake Paul. That's why I've come back. Everyone thinks he's sick. Everyone thinks he's the GOAT, and I'm here to expose him and show everyone he's not as good as he thinks he is. I'm going to show everyone that I’m the greatest YouTube boxer of all time."

ksi @KSI “KSI Talks Weight Loss, Boxing and Exposing Jake Paul” by twitter.com/i/events/15624… “KSI Talks Weight Loss, Boxing and Exposing Jake Paul” by @MensHealthUK ⚡️ “KSI Talks Weight Loss, Boxing and Exposing Jake Paul” by @MensHealthUK twitter.com/i/events/15624…

