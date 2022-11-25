Say what you will about KSI, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer knows his limits. 'The Nightmare' has been out of action since his return in August. On DAZN pay-per-view, the Watford native won two fights in one night. He began the card by knocking out of Swarmz, and ended the event with a TKO win victory over Luis Alcatraz Pineda.

Since that event, he's continued his war of words with Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' is another high-profile YouTuber-turned-boxer who defeated Anderson Silva last month. Since then, Paul has called for clashes with many, many names.

One name that he's called to face is the super-middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has repeatedly downplayed any possible matchup with a YouTuber, however, Paul dares to dream.

On the other end of things, his foe, KSI, isn't jumping to face a champion anytime soon. On Twitter, the British star responded to a fan who gave his pick for who 'The Nightmare' should face next year. One name the fan recommended was Artur Beterbiev.

The Russian is currently the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight champion, and is regarded as one of the greatest boxers on the planet. Responding to the fan, KSI made it clear that he's not down for the fight, as he enjoys living:

See his tweet below:

ksi @KSI @karlis_alex



You lot need to chill. I value my life @sidemenupdated Man said “Beterbiev”You lot need to chill. I value my life @karlis_alex @sidemenupdated Man said “Beterbiev” 😂😂😂😂😂😂You lot need to chill. I value my life

Who will KSI fight next?

While KSI isn't interested in facing Artur Beterbiev, he has recently announced his next fight booking.

In addition to being a rapper, YouTuber, and boxer, he's also a fight promoter. Earlier this year, 'The Nightmare' founded Misfits Boxing. The promotion has hosted three events thus far, with the most recent taking place last weekend.

Prior to the event, the British star attended weigh-ins. While there, he had an altercation with Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Known for his friendship with Conor McGregor, the jiu-jitsu artist punched the YouTuber and threw a coffee at him.

During the DAZN broadcast the following day, KSI and 'El Jefe' made their clash official for January 14th in the U.K. The pair then had a face-off and traded words in the ring, making it clear that their rivalry is just getting started.

The event next year will take place on DAZN pay-per-view, and is expected to feature several other YouTubers on the event. As of now, no other matchups have been announced for the card. However, fans can expect an announcement of more fights in the weeks to come.

Poll : 0 votes