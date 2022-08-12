"We will sell out" - KSI on selling out Wembley Stadium against Jake Paul next year

KSI [Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji] vs. Jake Paul looks to be in the works for 2023 with the pair making a verbal agreement via their social media accounts. The rivalry is beginning to build-up and the clash looks set to be a mega event.

Olatunji is now close friends with the 25-year-old's older brother Logan Paul, and the pair are now business partners after sharing the ring on two occasions. Despite having a strong dislike for 'The Problem Child', KSI holds Logan Paul in high regard.

While doing an interview with DAZN and TalkSPORT's Ade Oladipo, 'JJ' explained the level of respect he has for the Paul brothers, where he said:

"Obviously they're two different people. I respect Logan and I don't... I respect Jake, especially because he gets into the ring, but besides that, that's about it." [sic]

When Oladipo suggested that Jake Paul was more respected by the boxing audience because of his promotion of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, KSI replied:

"Fair play, fair play, but I don't care. I want him and I will get him next year. Wembley Stadium and people say we won't sell out, we will sell out."

The presenter then jestingly said:

"Who said this? I've seen the comments section, yeah they're crazy. I think you could sell out two Wembleys. I think you could sell two Wembleys."

Watch the clip of the interview here:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing 🗣'I respect Logan & I respect Jake.'



KSI explains being friends with Logan Paul & wanting to fight Jake Paul 🤔 🗣'I respect Logan & I respect Jake.'KSI explains being friends with Logan Paul & wanting to fight Jake Paul 🤔 https://t.co/fcBJJAcMWU

Could KSI vs. Jake Paul sell out the Wembley Stadium?

Wembley Stadium is the most iconic stadium in the UK and usually hosts the biggest events in British boxing. Previous bouts at Wembley include the likes of Carl Froch vs. George Groves II and Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko.

Although KSI and Logan Paul aren't the best boxers, they are immensely popular among the younger generation. Their huge social media followings are testament to their mass appeal. Even if they don't sell out Wembley, there's every possibility that the PPV event will a huge commercial success.

However, Brit KSI must first get past rapper Swarmz in London at the end of August. A win against Swarmz would provide much-needed momentum and generate further interest for his bout against Jake Paul.

View KSI offering a x2 ticket giveaway for his fight against Paul here:

ksi @KSI

Enter now!

ksitickets.com

@Tom_Grennan Competition to win 2x tickets to my fight with Swarmz AND 2x VIP tickets to my fight with Jake Paul at Wembley Stadium next year !Enter now! Competition to win 2x tickets to my fight with Swarmz AND 2x VIP tickets to my fight with Jake Paul at Wembley Stadium next year ! Enter now!ksitickets.com @Tom_Grennan https://t.co/uMwnFV5x9y

Edited by Virat Deswal