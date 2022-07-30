"I'm an animal" - KSI shows a completely different side of himself as he threatens Alex Wassabi 

KSI has sent out a stern warning to Alex Wassabi ahead of their matchup on August 27. The Brit will be making his way to the ring after more than two years and is determined to show that he's a "different breed".

'The Nightmare' took a step back from boxing in 2019 to focus on his music career. However, he continued to train for boxing and is now ready to put it on show come August 27. During a recently held virtual face-off, the Brit made sure to remind his upcoming opponent of his hard work and dedication.

While suggesting that Alex Wassabi's biggest mistake would be to believe he wasn't training after beating Logan Paul in 2019, KSI said:

"After I beat Logan, you thought I was just doing the music. Just enjoying myself. Ah, you know, selling out shows, singing left, right and center, rapping left, right and center, I was just taking it easy. I'm a workaholic, I'm an animal bro. There's no one like me, there's no one like me. I'm a special breed, okay? I'm up there bro."

KSI believes he has been carrying the promotions of his upcoming fight

During the same virtual face-off, the 29-year-old suggested that it has been him who's carried the event so far. It is pretty evident at this point that the Brit has been very out there with his confidence going into the fight, while Alex Wassabi has been rather silent.

Unlike his previous fight with Logan Paul, the build-up to this fight has been fairly dominated by one side i.e., 'The Nightmare'. Alex Wassabi has failed to take part in promoting the fight for reasons best known to him.

Even during the face-off, KSI tried to instigate Alex Wassabi but he didn't respond and looked rather bored. This made 'The Nightmare' lose his cool and called him out on the lack of promotion done by his opponent. The 29-year-old stated:

"Bro I will annihilate you. Everything you have had or tried to say about this back-and-forth — there has been no back-and-forth. It has been me, and all me... It has been me carrying this whole event, you don’t even post anything."

Watch the full face-off below:

