"Camp is going well" - KSI shows insane physique ahead of Alex Wassabi fight

KSI has showcased his insane physique ahead of his return to the boxing ring against Alex Wassabi.

'The Nightmare' has been out of action since his decision victory over Logan Paul in November 2019. The win didn't come easy, as the two had a slugfest across six rounds that saw both men get dropped.

After the war, the Brit decided to take time off from boxing to pursue other endeavors. The YouTube star released an album and also launched PRIME energy drinks. Along the way, he admitted that he wasn't sure if he would box again.

However, after a nearly three-year hiatus, the 29-year-old is set to return to the boxing ring. On DAZN pay-per-view, KSI will face Alex Wassabi at the O2 Arena with the ICB world crusierweight title on the line.

Ahead of the fight, there's been some discussion about whether the Brit will be in top shape given his long layoffs and other endeavors. However, any questions about his fitness can now be put to bed, as he's showed off his insane physique on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the YouTube star showed himself flexing with a simple caption, telling fans that his camp is going well. The 29-year-old is clearly in the best shape of his boxing career thus far.

See the tweet discussing his training below:

ksi @KSI Camp is going well Camp is going well https://t.co/lpWOWHIBWz

Will KSI fight Jake Paul later this year?

KSI's fight with Alex Wassabi is viewed as a tune-up fight for a showdown with Jake Paul later this year.

'The Nightmare's' headlining role against Wassabi is a big fight. It will crown the first ICB world cruiserweight champion and headline a pay-per-view fight held at the historic O2 Arena in the U.K.

Despite that, the fight is viewed as nothing more than a tune-up than the Brit. He's the more experienced boxer, more athletic, and is viewed as a massive favorite heading into it. Many assume that if he defeats Wassabi, the 29-year-old will face Jake Paul next.

'The Problem Child' is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. next month at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 25-year-old is a massive favorite against the heavyweight prospect in what is viewed as the biggest test of his career to date.

If both men win, it's likely we will see them fight later this year. It would be easy to promote, given they've been going back and forth online for months.

