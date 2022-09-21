“We had Bryce Hall, we got Manny Pacquiao, you got Tommy Fury" - KSI believes Deji 'skipped all the steps' to fight Floyd Mayweather  

Floyd Mayweather could face KSI’s younger brother Deji upon getting past the Japanese fighter Mikuru Asakura this weekend. Deji earned his first boxing win on the undercard of KSI’s latest DAZN main-event after three failed attempts inside the ring.

Having earned his maiden victory, Deji is potentially gearing up to face the best boxer of this generation, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

KSI recently released a vlog where he addressed the rumors of Mayweather vs. Deji. After applauding his brother’s recent win, the Brit YouTuber also pinpointed how Deji avoided all the steps to go straight after the undefeated Mayweather. KSI said:

“It looks like he might be fighting Mayweather, fu***n' hell, man. They just skipped all the steps. We had Bryce Hall, we got Manny Pacquiao, you got Tommy Fury. You got all these steps. My man just leaped past all of them and went ‘yeah I am fighting Mayweather now’.”

Watch KSI’s vlog below:

Floyd Mayweather has appeared in three exhibition matchups so far. After knocking out Conor McGregor in his 50th and final pro bout, ‘Money’ fought Tenshin Nasukawa at a RIZIN event. He then fought Logan Paul and former sparring partner Don Moore to keep the millions coming.

The American boxer will now face Asakura and has already touched down in Japan.

While Deji will seemingly share the ring with him, it is still too early to tag the fight as official.

Mayweather was rumored to be facing YouTuber Money Kicks a few months back. The fight never happened. So, Deji can also encounter the same fate. However, his big brother happens to be quite famous in the UK.

Veteran boxing coach also wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition

47-year-old Robert Garcia, who trained Anthony Joshua for the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, wants to trade shots with 46-year-old Floyd Mayweather. Garcia shed 30 lbs during his trip to the UK and doesn’t mind exhibiting his punching abilities with the five-weight champion Mayweather. Meanwhile, he is aware that the fight may not go his way.

When asked about facing Mayweather in an exhibition, Garcia told ES News:

“I would love to. No (I won’t go easy on him). He [Mayweather] will probably kick my a** but I will give him all he can handle.”

