"It is starting to hit him" - KSI believes Alex Wassabi is feeling intimidated in the lead-up to their PPV fight

Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji and Alex Wassabi held a virtual press conference ahead of their bout on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. There, the British YouTuber claimed that Wassabi is scared of him.

Oltaunji said:

“It’s done! He is starting to realize it is starting to hit him. It has started to hit him, and he has realized, ‘F***. Actually, is this worth the money that I am about to get... [mocking noises]... He is confident, this guy. I am scared. F***, what is this feeling?’"

"Bro I will annihilate you. Everything you have had or tried to say about this back-and-forth — there has been no back-and-forth. It has been me, and all me... It has been me carrying this whole event, you don’t even post anything."

Watch the full press conference here:

During the press conference, Wassabi remained calm and quiet despite the event being littered with Olatunji's threats and accusations, most of which revolved around how he would knock out Wassabi and then move on to bigger and greater things. KSI made sure to dominate all interactions in the press conference — it was mostly him talking.

Even as Olatunji went on his tirades like the one above, Wassabi did not respond, instead looking bored and slightly smug. This caused his rival YouTuber to lose his cool, raising his voice and lobbing curse words toward his opponent. The pair were effectively polar opposites during the promotional event.

The Brit can be seen aggressively leaning towards the camera in anger and hysterically laughing at his own comments. Wassabi, meanwhile, appears to be leaning back and letting his opponent do all the talking.

KSI sees Alex Wassabi as a stepping stone for Jake Paul

The fight that Olatunji clearly wants to make is against YouTuber Boxer Jake Paul. KSI has called out Paul on social media multiple times throughout the past months, and the two even had a confrontation in the aftermath of Paul's bout with AnEsonGib. That was five fights ago for Paul, so the British star will likely want more experience before fighting ‘The Problem Child’.

Watch the pair clash below:

In his last few fights, Olatunji has not shown many fundamental boxing skills. Instead, Olatunji has thrown wild swings from what can be best described as an awkward stance. ‘The Nightmare’ must improve, especially as he has lost out on two years of experience that the younger Paul brother has clearly taken advantage of.

