Dillon Danis and KSI have decided to put an end to their in-ring rivalry. The British YouTuber was hit by Danis, and the two recently caused a huge scandal. The MMA fighter didn't fare well because Anthony Taylor later hit him in a street fight.

SportKing's odds suggest that JJ should be the early favorite to win the fight due to Danis' inexperience in boxing.

The bookmaker predicts that due to Danis' lack of boxing experience, JJ will begin as the clear favorite. Their sources indicate that JJ will start as a 1.30 to 1.40 favorite and Danis as a 2.75 to 3.0 underdog.

The fight will take place in the United Kingdom, giving JJ a home-field advantage.

ksi @KSI January 14th 2023.



It’s that time again. Time to shut Dildo Danis up for good and add another infinity stone to my collection before the final snap. January 14th 2023. It’s that time again. Time to shut Dildo Danis up for good and add another infinity stone to my collection before the final snap. https://t.co/9gWpeiW6y9

Previous fights between the YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and Dillon Danis

The boxing ring saw the 29-year-old KSI compete in exhibition matches against Brandon Scott and Luis Alcaraz Pineda at MF & DAZN: X Series 001 in August, triumphing in both.

In his first professional boxing match, which took place in November 2019 against Logan Paul, JJ ultimately prevailed via split decision. At 1.78 meters tall and 190 pounds, the former YouTube star-turned-boxer packs a powerful punch.

Over the past few weeks, we've had a chance to observe Dillon Danis' hand skills, and it is safe to say that the bookmakers are unimpressed.

The part-time Bellator MMA welterweight opened as the +170 underdog in his celebrity boxing match against YouTube personality KSI. However, the latter is the -210 favorite for their upcoming DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) confrontation on Saturday, January 14 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Dillon Danis has won all of his mixed martial arts contests held under the Bellator banner. He defeated both opponents via submission in the first round, most notably Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2016.

After a 43-month break, Danis will compete in combat sports again. The 1.83 m tall Bellator fighter typically fights in the 170lb weight class.

