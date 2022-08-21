KSI vs. Swarmz net worth in 2022 comparison - Who is richer?

British YouTuber and rapper KSI is set to return to the boxing ring next weekend against Swarmz. The bout will be the first time 'JJ' will step foot inside the squared circle since his split decision victory over Logan Paul back in 2019.

Interestingly, 'JJ' wasn't supposed to take on fellow British musician Swarmz initially. He was booked to fight American YouTuber Alex Wassabi. However, the bout was canceled after Wassabi had to pull out of the fight because of a concussion.

KSI vs. Swarmz will be on DAZN PPV:

With just under 10 days remaining until KSI's return, let's take a look at how his net worth compares to that of his upcoming opponent.

'JJ' has a net worth of an estimated $25 million. The Youtuber accrued his wealth over years by his forays into YouTube, music and boxing.

On the flipside, Swarmz isn't quite on the same level as his upcoming opponent, at least financially. According to LADBible, the 25 year old has an estimated net worth of $2 million thanks to his music career.

KSI claims beating Jake Paul is his main goal

Olajide Olatunji has his eyes set on beating Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has taken the boxing world by storm ever since he made his pro-boxing debut back in 2020. While 'JJ' has only one professional bout under his resume, Paul has gone on to attain a record of 5-0, beating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley twice on the way.

However, KSI is not that impressed with what Jake Paul has done so far. During an interview with TalkSPORT, 'JJ' spoke about how he wants to knock out 'The Problem Child' and said:

“Jake Paul – that’s the main goal, that’s the only reason I came back. I would watch his fights against Askren and Woodley and it would just anger me, bro, because everyone thinks Jake Paul is the guy, but he really isn’t and I just want to expose him."

'JJ' also said:

“And now I’m excited about my boxing because I’m starting to get it. I’m starting to learn everything I wanted to learn in the first place. I feel like I’m now in a much better place. We’ll see what happens in the future, but the main goal is Jake Paul. I know after the fight, once I lay him out, he’s just gonna be hiding in a corner and I’m gonna be just abusing him for the rest of his life.”

Edited by Virat Deswal