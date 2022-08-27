KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda: Weigh in results and more details

KSI is all set for his double header night. The YouTuber’s first match will be against rapper Swarmz and the second one will be with be against pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

All fighters qualify after making weight a day before the event. The British social media star, whose real name is JJ Olatunji, weighed 180lbs during the weigh-in.

Swarmz, on the other hand, weighed 200lbs while Luis’ weight was 179lbs.

Watch the official weigh-in below:

The fight is all set to take place on Saturday at the O2 arena in London. The event is set to get underway at 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET with ringwalks scheduled for 7:10 pm BST / 2:10 pm ET. Fans may watch it online via DAZN PPV. To live stream, DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile, and Colombia) and also on their app.

Originally, 'The Nightmare' was supposed to take on fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi. However, Wassabi was forced to pull out of the fight with an apparent concussion. This led to the Brit deciding to fight two people on the same night.

Pineda was also not the first choice to be the Londoner’s pro boxer opponent. Originally it was Ivan Nikolov who was scheduled to face the social media star in the second main event. However, he was cut off from the event after he was seen having neo-Nazi tattoos that caused fan outrage.

The card also boasts exciting matchups featuring social media influencers entering the boxing ring. Among the undercard is Faze Temperrr vs Blueface, and Deji vs Fousey.

Faze previously fought and won against King Kenny, while Blueface also scored a win against TikTok star Kane Trujillo.

Meanwhile, Deji and Fousey have fought in the past but neither of them managed to bag a win.

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda Full Card

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda

FaZe Temperrr vs Slim

King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei

Deji vs Fousey

Sam Hyde vs IAMTHMPSN

Salt Papi vs Andy Warski

Deen the Great vs Evil Hero

KSI vs Swarmz

Watch KSI work ahead of his double-fight:

