Tyson Fury believes Anthony Joshua is to blame for their fight talks falling apart.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that victory, the British superstar announced his intentions to retire but soon went back on his word.

By "soon", we mean moments after his announcement happened, he was teasing a clash with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. While a fight with 'The Predator' didn't come to fruition, Fury instead set his target for the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Cat' won their second encounter in August but quickly informed Fury that he wasn't interested in the December target date due to injury. The British star then set his sights on 'AJ' and offered him a title shot instead.

The talks seemed to be going well, even getting to the stage of discussing network distributors for the matchup. Seemingly out of nowhere, talks between the two sides fell apart, with Fury instead opting to face Derek Chisora next month.

Now, Tyson Fury has given his side why the matchup with Anthony Joshua fell apart. In an interview with BT Sport, the WBC Heavyweight Champion put the blame solely on his foe, stating:

"I just don't think he ever wanted the fight because if he did, I'd be fighting Joshua right now instead of Derek Chisora... Fact of the matter, it's called 'lack of balls' in the trade! If he would've had the balls, he would've been fighting 'The Gypsy King' here in Tottenham [Stadium]."

Watch his comments below:

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



"Fact of the matter, it's called 'lack of balls' in the trade!"



on why the fight with Anthony Joshua didn't happen... "I just don't think he ever wanted the fight. They're saying it was because of commercial rights, how can a sponsor dictate who you fight?""Fact of the matter, it's called 'lack of balls' in the trade!" @Tyson_Fury on why the fight with Anthony Joshua didn't happen... "I just don't think he ever wanted the fight. They're saying it was because of commercial rights, how can a sponsor dictate who you fight?""Fact of the matter, it's called 'lack of balls' in the trade!"@Tyson_Fury on why the fight with Anthony Joshua didn't happen... https://t.co/hBrvTK9cDY

Will Tyson Fury defeat Derek Chisora?

While Tyson Fury might still dislike Anthony Joshua, he has a new matchup in front of him with an old foe.

'The Gypsy King' has decided to return to an old matchup after talks with Oleksandr Usyk and 'AJ' fell apart. He will now face Derek Chisora next month at the Tottenham Stadium in a trilogy matchup.

The first two meetings in 2011 and 2014 were dominating wins for the WBC Heavyweight Champion. Chisora won only a handful of rounds across both contests, which is why many fans were outraged at the trilogy announcement.

The Boxing Feed @TheBoxingFeed

Fury fought the entire fight southpaw and won every round. Whilst being an orthodox fighter, this just shows how good his skill set really is.



Any other fighters who could do this In 2014 Tyson Fury defeated Derek Chisora for the European Heavyweight title via 10th round TKO.Fury fought the entire fight southpaw and won every round. Whilst being an orthodox fighter, this just shows how good his skill set really is.Any other fighters who could do this In 2014 Tyson Fury defeated Derek Chisora for the European Heavyweight title via 10th round TKO.Fury fought the entire fight southpaw and won every round. Whilst being an orthodox fighter, this just shows how good his skill set really is.Any other fighters who could do this❓ https://t.co/7ySc9Go9qR

It's also worth noting that if Chisora were to defeat Fury, it would be one of the biggest upsets of all time. The champion is currently a -2500 betting favorite according to MGM, with the challenger returning in +1000 as an underdog.

With those odds, it's clear fans aren't expecting a competitive fight for Tyson Fury next month in the U.K.

Poll : 0 votes