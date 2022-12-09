Mills Lane, the referee who officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, has passed away.

If one was a boxing fan in the 80s or 90s, chances are they would be familiar with the name Mills Lane. A former professional boxer in his own right, he became a referee in the 70s. For the early part of his career, Lane didn't officiate too many high-profile matchups.

However, over time, he became one of the most noticeable officials in the game. The most monumental fight that Lane officiated came in June 1997, as he was the referee for Mike Tyson's rematch with Evander Holyfield.

The veteran referee took the fight on short notice, as 'Iron Mike' objected to Mitch Halpern being the official. He was the referee from Tyson's first bout with Holyfield and didn't penalize 'The Real Deal' for several headbutts.

Ultimately, bringing Lane in didn't help much that night in Las Vegas. After Holyfield headbutted Tyson in the third round, the latter lost control. He wound up biting his opponent in the third round and was subsequently disqualified.

The moment was one of the wildest scenes in boxing history. For Lane, it was just another Saturday. Three weeks after officiating Tyson vs. Holyfield 2, he oversaw Lennox Lewis vs. Henry Akinwande, which also ended in disqualification.

Sadly, the veteran referee passed away at the age of 85 this week.

What was Mills Lane's catchphrase?

Mills Lane was one of the most recognizable referees in boxing history, mostly thanks to his catchphrase. Prior to every boxing match, he'd say, "Let's get it on!" in the final introductions.

His catchphrase quickly became iconic. Prior to several high-profile boxing matches, he would use the phrase in final introductions and quickly endeared himself to fans.

The line quickly became used for more than just boxing matches. Lane used the phrase as the title for his autobiography, as well as in several other appearances, including the WWE. The veteran referee also wound up voicing himself in the MTV show 'Celebrity Deathmatch', where he'd use the catchphrase.

Furthermore, Lane, who was a district court judge when he wasn't refereeing, would also use the catchphrase during court proceedings. He was truly one of a kind. May his soul rest in peace.

