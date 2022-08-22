"Fury will never fight Usyk”- Fans react to Lennox Lewis demanding undisputed heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk delivered a masterclass performance in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the weekend to successfully defend his unified heavyweight world titles against Anthony Joshua. His win had boxing fans yearning for an undisputed heavyweight clash against WBC titleholder Tyson Fury.

Among those calling for Usyk vs. Fury is former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis. ‘The Lion’, the last undisputed champion in the division, said in a tweet after Usyk’s win:

“Hey @Tyson_Fury & @usykaa, can we finally give the fans an UNDISPUTED HW Championship fight? 19 years is a long time and fans deserve it! 👊🏾💥 Let’s get it cracking!”

Lewis’ tweet garnered mixed reactions from fans. Some are hoping that the colossal matchup will happen in the near future while some doubt it will push through.

@DARRANFOSTER7 commented:

“Fury will never fight Usyk. Genuinely think if Joshua had won Fury would of come out of his fake retirement and fought Joshua. Even with the size difference I can't see Fury beating Usyk.”

@Al_Mc72 said:

“I'm happy to be proved wrong. But I really can't see that happening, it would just be a long winded strung out affair that would ultimately end with no deal being made and Fury retiring again, or is he still retired? Can't keep up with all his retirement speeches”

@HailCaeser said:

“Will be the lowest rated undisputed heavyweight fight of all time”

@contingency9 said:

“Yes Tyson time to fight Usyk and bring all the titles back home like Lennox did who is our greatest fighter so far. You can match him by thrashing Usyk!”

Oleksandr Usyk calls out Tyson Fury

Moments after he defended his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles against Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk called out the only heavyweight who matters to him right now: Tyson Fury.

Shortly after his split decision victory, Usyk said:

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet… I'm sure, I'm convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him and if I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

‘The Gypsy King’ last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC belt. He then announced his intention to retire from professional boxing. However, following Usyk’s victory he appeared to suggest in a social media post that he would return to the ring.

